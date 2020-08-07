Union Gaming raises estimates on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) after the company's reopening in June significantly exceeded expectations.

"For the month, Adjusted EBITDA was up 14% y/y in spite of fewer operating days. The performance was driven primarily by the locals business," notes analyst John DeCree.

"The Las Vegas locals casinos and taverns posted double-digit revenue growth and a 100% increase in EBITDA compared with the same period last year. Laughlin and Pahrump also generated an impressive 50% increase in EBITDA for the reopening period, and Stratosphere even contributed positively to EBITDA in spite of the slower recovery seen across Strip properties relative to regionals so far," he adds.

Union Gaming lifts its price target on Buy-rated GDEN to $14 to rep 33% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target is $13.40.

Previously: Golden Entertainment EPS misses by $0.77, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)