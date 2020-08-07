Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) +8% premarket after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was up 35% y/y to $71.3M.

Subscription and support revenue was up 39% to $67.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.7M compared to $19.1M in last year's quarter.

Cash on hand as of the end of the quarter was $87.9M.

UPLD sees Q3 revenue between $68.0M to $72.0M vs. a consensus of $65.15M, sees adjusted EBITDA of $22.3M to $24.3M.

Raised FY20 guidance has revenue of $273.3M-$281.3M (prior $257.4M-$269.4M) vs. a consensus of $264.2M, sees adjusted EBITDA of $92.2M-$96.2M.

