Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Q2 results:

Revenues: $1.5M (+114.3%).

Net loss: ($17.1M) (+34.5%); loss/share: ($0.25) (+45.7%).

CF Ops: ($24.3M) (+28.9%).

Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for AB-729 remains on track with results from additional cohorts expected in H2.

AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor, remains on track for completion of IND enabling studies by the end of 2020.

The company is actively screening multiple new molecular entities in recently initiated COVID-19 research program.

2020 Guidance: Cash burn of $54M - 58M (unch).

ABUS is down 10% premarket to $4.37. The average Wall Street rating is Bullish, while the Quant Rating is Neutral.

