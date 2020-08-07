Futures remain modestly lower after stronger-than-hoped jobs report

The U.S. added 1.76M jobs in July, topping consensus estimates by about 160K, though the estimates were all over the map. The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1%, also better than consensus of 10.6%.
There had been some worry that this morning's print was going to disappoint in a big way to the downside, given the ADP report on Wednesday which showed only a 167K job gain (though June's report was revised sharply higher). Also, initial jobless claims have remained stubbornly above the 1M mark for several months.
There's still a ton of ground to cover - nearly 13M jobs - before the economy is back to pre-pandemic levels, so this morning's report shouldn't affect the move towards another fiscal stimulus package, nor the Fed's "thinking."
Down nearly 0.5% ahead of the print, U.S. stock index futures are now off about 0.3% across the board. There's not much action in precious metals for the first time in a while, and the 10-year Treasury yield is little-changed near its cycle low of 0.54%.