Futures remain modestly lower after stronger-than-hoped jobs report

The U.S. added 1.76M jobs in July, topping consensus estimates by about 160K, though the estimates were all over the map. The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1%, also better than consensus of 10.6%.

There had been some worry that this morning's print was going to disappoint in a big way to the downside, given the ADP report on Wednesday which showed only a 167K job gain (though June's report was revised sharply higher). Also, initial jobless claims have remained stubbornly above the 1M mark for several months.

There's still a ton of ground to cover - nearly 13M jobs - before the economy is back to pre-pandemic levels, so this morning's report shouldn't affect the move towards another fiscal stimulus package, nor the Fed's "thinking."