AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -0.4% pre-market after H1 headline earnings surged to $0.97/share from $0.29/share a year earlier, helped by higher gold prices, weaker local currencies and cost cutting measures.

H1 adjusted EBITDA surged 59% to $1.09B compared with $689M in the prior-year.

H1 production fell 5.2% to 1.47M oz. from 1.55M oz. for the first six months of last year, losing 85K oz. of production due to the coronavirus, including 63K oz. from South Africa; all-in sustaining cost rose 2.9% Y/Y to $1,031/oz.

AngloGold's average gold price received during the period rose 26% Y/Y to $1,642/oz. vs. $1,299/oz. a year ago.

"The business is in excellent shape - cash flows are extremely robust, demonstrating the significant operating leverage we have to this strong gold price," CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said.

Mponeng, the world's deepest mine operating mine, suspended operations in May after nearly 200 people tested positive for COVID-19.