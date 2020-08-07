Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) beat top and bottom line estimates for the second quarter, driven by SD-WAN demand and the work from home trend. Revenue was up 18% Y/Y to $615.5M with Product sales of $211.9M (+12%).

Billings totaled $711.5M, slightly below the $712M consensus and the midpoint of the $700-725M guidance.

Deferred revenue rose 24% to $2.32B.

Non-GAAP operating margin improved 370 bps on the year to 27.3%.

Cash from operations totaled $247M with FCF of $216.1M.

For Q3, Fortinet expects $630-645M in revenue (consensus: $623.5M), $705-730M in billings, and $0.76-0.78 EPS (consensus: $0.72).

Fortinet shares are down 5.7% pre-market.

