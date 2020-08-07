New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) reinstates 2020 adjusted FFO guidance at 67 cents-71 cents per share.

For H1, adjusted FFO per share was 36 cents, implying SNR expects adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents-35 cents for H2.

Sees same-store cash NOI, including NNN lease, falling 4.5%-7.5% for the year.

Q2 total same-store cash net operating income fell 3.1% Y/Y; operators implemented expense reductions and saw improved occupancy trends as the quarter progressed.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of 17 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 12 cents and compares with 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $84.5M exceeds the consensus estimate of $81.9M and declined from $86.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

