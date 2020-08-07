Historically low mortgage rates are benefiting sectors outside of real estate.

Zillow (Z, +14% ) is one of the best-performing stocks before the bell and is set to start at an all-time high.

Zillow’s earnings after the bell Thursday blew past forecasts, with revenue jumping 28% year over year and offers revenue up 82%.

“Millions of people are currently considering upsizing, downsizing, getting closer to family, further from the office,” CEO Rich Barton said on the earnings call.

Real estate “entered the pandemic already carrying pent-up demand,” Barton added. “These are the forces driving the real estate tailwind, supported by all signals we see and intuit. You see this reflected in our outperformance in Q2 almost every measure, which sets us up well going up well going into Q3, for which we have an outlook that now exceeds our pre-COVID estimates on most metrics.”

Zillow’s recovery rally has been phenomenal, up 224% from its March 18 lows.

It tumbled more than the broader market in the COVID selloff, not surprising as many expected the real estate market to go into stasis, with people facing lockdown restrictions that would prevent viewing properties and moving. Instead, virtual view, the desire to move from big cities seeing the brunt of the virus and record low mortgage rats thanks to the Fed’s commitment to lower for as long as it takes.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.88% for the week ended August 6, down from 2.99% the week before.

Momentum is strong, with the stock well above its major moving averages, with those averages showing an upward slope. The RSI is at 66, close to but still below overbought territory.

Among its online peers in the last six months, though, Zillow sits in the middle between the tremendous gains of stay-at-home favorites like Wayfair and Etsy and lockdown-sensitive names like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), which has Zillow as a top 10 holding at 4.76%, is up 47.4% in six months. But the variations in the sector are large, with the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is up just 14.3%.

Sector Watch

Cruise lines stocks remain volatile and are down this morning, with Norwegian (NCLH, -0.3%), Royal Caribbean (RCL, -0.5%) and Carnival (CCL, -0.9%) falling.

But the stocks remain well off all-time lows even with news of COVID cases and outbreaks on ships that have resumed operations. Investors will be looking at more updates on cases on cruise ships in Norway, particularly the Hurtigruten outbreak.