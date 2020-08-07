PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reports merchandise sales increased 2.2% Y/Y in July to $261.4M. Comparable merchandise sales were down 4.5%.

Foreign currency exchange fluctuations impacted merchandise sales negatively by 3.7% during the quarter.

There were 46 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of July vs. 43 warehouse clubs in operation a year ago.

CEO update: "In July, we saw a sequential improvement in net merchandise sales for the third month in a row... Comparable sales were positive in our Caribbean market, but negative in some markets in Central America and in Colombia... we estimate that in July, we lost approximately 100 club days to closures in markets where in-club shopping was not permitted as a result of the rise in COVID cases in several of our markets."

