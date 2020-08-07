Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques is facing calls to resign after admitting he did not know the cultural significance of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site before the company destroyed it.

The miner told an Australian parliamentary committee its senior executives, including Jacques, had not read a 2018 archaeological report the company had commissioned which found the site was of the "highest archaeological significance in Australia."

Jacques, who apologized at the start of the hearing for the destruction of the site, said Rio had four options for its mine plan and chose the most valuable one, which gave it access to $135M of ore.

The CEO also confirmed that the Puutu Kunti, Kurama and Pinikura people were not made aware that the company had considered the three other mine plans, but were only presented with the option that would destroy the caves.

Rio said in a submission to the inquiry that it believed it had obtained free, prior and informed consent from the PKKP people.