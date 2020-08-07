The pandemic's continuing headwind for the travel industry drove Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Q2 misses and a 92% Y/Y revenue decline to $83M, which was more than $79M below consensus.

Travel network revenue plunged 105% Y/Y to $33M due to net negative bookings where cancellations were higher than the bookings.

Air bookings declined by 8.9M in the quarter compared to the 124.6M add in Q2 2019. Passengers boarded fell from 180.4M to 19.8M.

Adjusted perating loss was $307M versus the $127M in operating income in last year's quarter.

Cash used in operating activities was $435M with a negative FCF of $446M.

Capex dropped from $26M last year to $11M.

Due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, the company continues to hold its guidance.

SABR shares are down 6.2% pre-market to $7.77.

