Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 core FFO loss, excluding gains/losses, of 4 cents per share comes in bigger than the consensus estimate for a 1-cent loss.

Compares with core FFO per share of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The core FFO figure excludes $2.1B Colony operating partnership share of non-cash impairments and other losses on non-digital assets, specifically hotel and healthcare.

Q2 total revenue of $293.8M misses the consensus estimate of $408.9M and fell from $488.8M a year ago.

Q2 digital core FFO was $21M, up $18M Y/Y.