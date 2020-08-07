Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 core FFO loss, excluding gains/losses, of 4 cents per share comes in bigger than the consensus estimate for a 1-cent loss.
Compares with core FFO per share of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The core FFO figure excludes $2.1B Colony operating partnership share of non-cash impairments and other losses on non-digital assets, specifically hotel and healthcare.
Q2 total revenue of $293.8M misses the consensus estimate of $408.9M and fell from $488.8M a year ago.
Q2 digital core FFO was $21M, up $18M Y/Y.
Digital investment management's fee earning equity under management ("FEEUM") increased by $1.5B, or 22% YTD, reflecting the Vantage transaction in July.
Digital now accounts for more than 48% of assets under management and FEEUM.
Healthcare segment Q2 revenue decreased 2% Y/Y; collected 96% of contractual triple-net and medical office rents during Q2.
Hospitality segment occupancy increased to almost 40% during June from 22% during April; generates positive NOI before FF&E for June.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
