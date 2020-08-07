A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CStone Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:CSPHF) PD-L1 inhibitor CS1001 for the first-line treatment of metastatic squamous and nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

Specifically, median PFS in the treatment arm (CS1001 + chemo) was 7.8 months compared to 4.9 months in the control arm (placebo + chemo) with 50% less risk of cancer progression (hazard ratio = 0.50) (p<0.0001).

No new safety signals were observed.

Development is ongoing.

CS1001 is an OmniAb-derived anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody that the company discovered using Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LGND) OmniRat transgenic animal platform.