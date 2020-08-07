Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it will review plans at an iron ore mine in Western Australia after indigenous people said a planned expansion threatened sacred sites, including a 60K-year-old rock shelter.

The miner says it has asked the government to delay a decision on a heritage exemption request as part of a mine expansion, which would allow it to damage sites of cultural significance to the Wintawari Guruma people.

Fortescue's review comes as Rio Tinto faced a government inquiry into how it demolished two rock shelters in May that had cultural and historical significance.