Treasury Metals acquires Tamara Gold for its Goldlund Gold project

Treasury Metals (OTCQX:TSRMF) announces that it completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Tamaka Gold Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining.

Tamaka owns a 100% interest in the Goldlund Gold Project, located adjacent to Treasury's Goliath Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario.

As consideration, First Mining received: (i) 130M common shares of Treasury; (ii) 35M purchase warrants of Treasury; (iii) a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty covering all of the Goldlund claims with the option for Treasury to buy-back 0.5% of the Goldlund Royalty for $5M; (iv) a milestone cash payment of $5M, with 50% payable upon receipt of a final and binding mining lease, and the remaining 50% payable upon the extraction of 300,000 tonnes of ore from a mine at Goldlund.