Payrolls enthusiasm is short-lived and stocks dip

The spike in futures following a better-than-feared July jobs report disappeared as quickly as it arrived and the stock market is down early.

The S&P is off 0.3% , the Dow up 0.4% and the Nasdaq is sliding 0.3% .

There was a sigh of relief as July payrolls rose by 1.76M. There were big concerns (reflected in the wide range of economists' estimates) that payrolls could drop given the rollback of reopening measures. Futures were briefly pointing to a higher open, but that waned. July's gains are still well below those of June and many of the gains were seen in the precarious hospitality and leisure sector.

The fate of federal jobless benefits is still unclear, with no indication of progress in negotiations on Capitol Hill about the possible next stimulus bill.

Also weighing on the market is an oldie but goodie: China tensions. President Trump signed executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat. There's no indication yet, but U.S. tech companies could face similar moves from Beijing. The Fab 5 megacaps are lower following yesterday's late run.

Technology and Financials are the weakest sectors in early trading.