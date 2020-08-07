Icahn Enterprises (IEP +1.5% ) records net income of $299M, or $1.36 per depositary unit, in Q2, swinging from a loss of $498M, or $2.49 per depositary unit, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $2.71B, which beat the average analyst estimate of $2.70B, increased from $2.20B a year ago, reflecting a net gain from investment activities of $1.24B vs. a $637M loss from investment activities a year ago.

Q2 expenses declined to $1.72B from $2.76B a year earlier.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP was $695M vs. -$257M a year ago.

Total market-valued subsidiaries and investments were valued at $6.25B at June 30, 2020 vs. $7.56B at Dec. 31, 2019; CVR Energy fell to $1.43B from $2.88B during the period.

Indicative net asset value — including other subsidiaries' value, cash and equivalents, and holding company debt — of $4.27B at June 30 fell from $7.07B at Dec. 31.

