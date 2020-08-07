Wholesale used vehicle prices rose 5.84% M/M in July and were up 12.50% from a year ago as demand stays strong amid the pandemic and economic downturn.

Luxury cars and pickup trucks outperformed the overall market, while most other major segments underperformed the overall market.

"Used vehicle prices have recovered as the supply of used vehicles has come down. Using a rolling seven-day estimate of used retail days’ supply based on vAuto data, we see that used retail supply peaked at 115 days on April 8. Normal used retail supply is about 44 days’ supply. It ended July at 34 days, so much lower than normal. We estimate that wholesale supply peaked at 149 days on April 9, when normal supply is 23. It was down to 23 days by month end."

