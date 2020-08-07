Stamps.com (STMP +13.0% ) higher after Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue +49% Y/Y and adjusted EPS +148% Y/Y.

Mailing and Shipping revenue +46% to $197.9M and Customized Postage revenue soar 182% to $8.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 106% Y/Y to $81M, margin rose 1,090 bps to 39.2%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased ~56K shares for ~$9.4M.

FY2020 Guidance: Total revenue: ~$650M - $725M vs. consensus of $602.87M and prior view of $570M - $600M; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$180M - $240M vs. prior range of $135M - $155M; Net income: $79M - $122M vs. prior outlook of $41M - $53M; GAAP diluted EPS: ~$3.93 - $6.70 vs. previous guidance of $2.08 - $2.92; Adjusted EPS: ~$6.25 - $9.25 vs. consensus of $3 and prior guidance of $4 - $5; Tax rate: ~28% vs. prior outlook of 40%.

