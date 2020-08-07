GoPro reports wider than expected Q2 loss

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) topped soft revenue estimates in Q2 with sales down 54% Y/Y due to the pandemic. The company missed on the bottom line, posting a wider than expected loss of $0.20.

Camera sell-through totaled nearly 750K units.

Cameras priced above $300 accounted for 95% of sales.

GoPro reduced channel inventory by 25% sequentially.

Operating expenses were down 29% Y/Y to $69M.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $22M versus the -$15.9M consensus.

GoPro expects to be profitable in H2 and break-even to profitable for the full year.

Wedbush (Neutral) trims its GoPro price target by $0.50 to $4.50, saying there's "a high degree of uncertainty" in the business streamlining but the company "may claw its way back to profitability as soon as this year."

GoPro shares are down 3.7% to $5.36.

