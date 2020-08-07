American Homes 4 Rent (AMH +0.4% ) names Lynn C. Swann to its board as an independent trustee.

With the addition of Swann, AMH has added four independent directors since the beginning of 2019 and plans to add another independent trustee later this year to enhance the diversity and independence of the board.

He'll serve on AMH's audit committee and corporate governance committee.

Swann, who played nine seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, started Swann Inc., a marketing and consulting firm in 1976. He's also on the board of Evoqua Water Technologies.

