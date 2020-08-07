UPS (NYSE:UPS) plans to add holiday fees for large shippers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The extra fees will reportedly reflect the added complexity and cost of the unprecedented increase in online orders during pandemic.

The fees will also create a challenge for large retailers on balancing profitability with competitive pricing. The fee could be as much as $3 a package for ground shipments and other lower-priced shipping options and up to $4 a package for air shipments bound for residences.

Shares of UPS are up 2.55% in early trading. With the extra holiday fees well-telegraphed, Best Buy (BBY +0.5% ), Target (TGT +0.7% ) and Walmart (WMT +0.6% ) are still in positive territory.

Earlier today, FedEx was called a top by Stephens.