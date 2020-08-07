Flowers Foods (FLO +0.9% ) revised its annual long-term growth targets with sales growth: 1% to 2% (excluding M&A); EBITDA growth: 4% to 6% (excluding M&A); and EPS growth: 7% to 9%.

"As part of our updated strategic priorities, we are shifting our focus to value-added, branded retail products that we project will drive the top line and improve margins. We also expect our optimized portfolio to drive share gains by targeting growth segments with innovative products," president and CEO Ryals McMullian commented.

Flowers Foods plans to allocate strong free cash flow to strategic acquisitions, opportunistic share repurchases, and dividends.

Previously: Flowers Foods EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug 6)