Taseko Mines (TGB -0.7% ) says the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a draft aquifer protection permit for its Florence Copper commercial production facility.

The protection permit is one of two key permits required to advance the project to commercial production.

Taseko is seeking to transition the project to commercial production, which includes an expanded wellfield and solvent extraction and electrowinning plant that will produce an average of 85M lbs/year of copper over its 20-year life.

The company expects the Florence project will increase its yearly attributable copper production to 190M lbs/year.