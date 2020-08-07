CarGurus (CARG -9.7% ) moves lower after the company reported lower marketplace subscription revenue of $79.96M (-38% Y/Y) on operations shutdown in Germany, Italy, and Spain in its active cost-saving efforts.

However, total revenue of $94.7M (-34.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.15M.

During the quarter, the company reduced ~13% of its workforce, brought down advertising spend, and halted any new international expansion efforts in online used vehicle space.

Adj. EBITDA of $27.5M, compared to $14.5M a year ago; GAAP operating income stood at $8.7M, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $3.5M, or 2% of total revenue in 2Q19.

Non-GAAP net income was $21.3M, leading to Non-GAAP EPS beat by $0.18 to $0.19 (+90% Y/Y).

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $176.2M and no debt as at June 30.

Guidance 3Q20: Total Revenue: $132 - $135M; Non-GAAP operating income: $29 - $31M; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.21 - $0.23.

Guidance full year 2020: Total Revenue: $518 - $524M; Non-GAAP operating income: $89 - $93M; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.66 - $0.69.

Previously: CarGurus EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue(Aug. 6)