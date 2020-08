Noodles (NDLS +2.4% ) reports comparable sales decreased 30.1% in Q2 vs. consensus of -46.9%.

Comparable sales were down 30.1% at company-owned restaurants and declined 35.4% at franchise restaurants.

Digital sales grew 135% and accounted for 74% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$3.3M vs. $10.9M a year ago.

Restaurant contribution margin decreased to 6.7% vs. 17.1% year ago, primarily due to decreased sales volumes, increased costs related to COVID-19 and increased third-party delivery fees associated with higher delivery sales.

