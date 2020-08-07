Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (DSX -2.8% ) entered into a time charter contract with Hong Kong-based Ausca Shipping for 2015-built m/v Melia, its Panamax dry bulk vessels of 76,225 dwt.

Gross charter rate is $10K/day, plus $500K gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for eight months to maximum ten months; charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2020.

The employment is expected to generate ~$2.75M gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Currently, Diana's combined carrying capacity (including the m/v Arethusa) is 5.1M dwt with a weighted average age of 9.89 years.