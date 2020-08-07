ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) higher on earnings beat with revenue up 10% Y/Y and net income more than doubled to $866K in Q2.

Gross margin rate increased 300 bps to 61% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% to $3.4M.

The company added 26 net new “go-live” square miles of coverage during the quarter with no attrition, bringing the total live miles to 761 at quarter end.

The company repurchased 74,520 common stock for $1.6M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, ShotSpotter narrowed FY2020 revenue from prior view of $43M - $46M to $43.5M to $45.5M vs. $43.91M consensus and expects to be GAAP profitable in both Q3 and Q4 as well as for the fiscal year.

"ShotSpotter had an impressive early run, indicating a promising potential for future growth. However, over the past 18 months, revenue growth has significantly slowed down. Even with consensus estimates for growth and EPS acceleration, shares offer limited upside, considering the risks involved. The company's guidance points towards limited growth as well, further highlighting the possibility of stagnated sales", wrote Nikolaos Sismanis on Seeking Alpha.

