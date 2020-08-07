EOG Resources (EOG -6.1% ) falls sharply after swinging to a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.23/share compared with a $1.31/share adjusted profit in the year-ago quarter, as revenues sank 76% Y/Y to $1.1B.

EOG says total company crude oil volumes fell 27% Y/Y to 331K bbl/day, while natural gas liquids production fell 23% and natural gas volumes fell 15%, contributing to 23% lower total company daily production.

The company's Q2 average realized crude oil and condensate price fell 67% $20.40/bbl, average natural gas liquids price fell 35% to $10.20/bbl, and its average natural gas price fell 38% to $1.36/Mcf.

After crude oil volumes associated with the shut-in of existing wells averaged 73K bbl/day shut in during Q2, EOG says it began to restart production in June and expects nearly all of its closed wells to return to production before the end of Q3.

EOG also announced significant discoveries from its drilling campaign in Trinidad, with estimated gross resource potential of up to 1T cf of natural gas, or 500B cf net to the company.