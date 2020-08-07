As consumers and businesses increase their use of digital banking and finance apps, TD Bank Group (TD -0.4% ) enters a new data-access agreement with Finicity that will allow customers to request that TD transfer their financial data to services supported by Finicity.

Under the North American agreement the two companies will align protocols to be followed by Finicity when accessing financial data of a TD customer to support the customer's request to use financial services supported by Finicity.

At the customer's request, TD will transfer the customer's financial data to Finicity through Application Programming Interfaces that may eventually eliminate the need for customers to share their banking login ID or password in order to access third-party financial products and services.

In June, Mastercard agreed to buy Finicity for $825M; the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.