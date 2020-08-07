Casino stocks are in recovery mode after the general vibe from earnings reports this week has been positive.

Analysts are warming up to the sector, including price target boosts today from Union Gaming analyst John DeCree on Golden Entertainment (GDEN +3.2% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.6% ).

A CNBC interview with Penn National Gaming (PENN +10.8% ) Jay Snowden is registering as well. Snowden noted that a lot of younger customers are coming into casinos to gamble for the first time and the online business is strong. He also stated that while traffic is down, on average, more money is being spent per visit.

Casino gainers include MGM Resorts (MGM +3.7% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +2.6% ) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +2.5% ).

Of those three, MGM's long-term upside was laid out in detail by Seeking Alpha author Moritz Hemsing.