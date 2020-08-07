Republic Services (RSG +4.5% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 6.1% Y/Y to $2.45B, and Adj. EPS increase of 3% Y/Y to $0.81.

Q2 Core price increased revenue by 4.7%, consisting of 5.5% in the open market and 3.4% in the restricted portion of the business; and average yield was 2.5%.

Q2 Operating margin declined by 70 bps to 16.1%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 172 bps to 29.6%, includes 110 bps benefit from higher recycled commodity prices and lower fuel costs.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.33B (+17.4% Y/Y); and Adj. free cash flow was $743M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Republic Services increased dividend by 5% reflecting their confidence in delivering consistent free cash flow growth.

Company invested YTD $124M in acquisitions, and expects to invest $600M-$650M for full year.

“Republic Services has a high-quality stable and FCF positive business that is mostly immune to the repercussions of the economic recessions. The company has been growing at a healthy pace in the past. Its top-notch earnings quality outweighs a high level of debt. In sum, it is worth considering for long-term investors,” mentions SA Contributor Vasily Zyryanov, with Bullish rating.

Republic reinstated FY20 adjusted free cash flow guidance to $1.1B to $1.175B, assuming continued gradual improvement in economic activity through the remainder of the year.

