Currently in pre-registration, Shake, IZEA Worldwide's (IZEA -4.7% ) online marketplace, provided support for Facebook (FB +5.0% ) owned Instagram Reels and invited influencers to begin submitting Shake listings for Reels, starting today.

Social media influencers, photographers, writers, videographers, and more can use IZEA Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.

Through Reels, influencers can create short and entertaining videos to share with their audience or anyone on Instagram.

Within the Shake platform, Instagram Reels has been added alongside TikTok.

"Short form video content continues to grow in popularity with both consumers, and with marketers seeking to reach those consumers," founder and CEO Ted Murphy commented.