IAMGOLD (IAG -7.4% ) plunges after Bank of America double downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $4.40 price target, cut from $6.25, as analyst Michael Jalonen cites lower reserves at the Westwood mine and the continued lack of related 2021 guidance from the company.

According to Bloomberg, BofA analyst Michael Jalonen says the miner's Westwood technical report showed gold reserves were lowered 48% to 618K oz. and 2021 guidance under review due to potential affects of the coronavirus.

IAG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral.