Silvercorp Metals (SVM -2.8% ) reported an uplift in Q1 net income and revenue and a decrease in production costs.

Revenue of $46.7M, +2% and net income came at $15.5M, up from $12.6M a year ago.

The company sold 1.9M ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.9M pounds of lead, up 1%, 10% and 17% respectively; sales volume of zinc fell 5% to 7M.

Notably, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver produced, net of by-product credits, came in at $5.61, compared to $5.69 in the prior-year quarter.

Overall, production costs expensed represented around 264,680 tonnes of ore processed at a cost of $67.05 per tonne, compared to around 261,440 tonnes at $68.85 per tonne in last year 1Q.

Cash flow provided by operating activities jumped 51% to $30.1M.

The firm paid dividends of $2.2M, up marginally from $2.1M, in the last year quarter.

SVM's FY 2020 had been flat Y/Y in terms of operational performance. However, as the company moves into FY 2021, the outlook is promising reinforced by increased Y/Y production guidance, and planned additional drilling programs at SVM's existing mining assets, mentioned Aitezaz Khan on SA.