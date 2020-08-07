Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is 5.9% lower after revenues were halved and fell short of expectations in its Q2 results.

Revenues fell 39% in Americas to $199.7M, while it slipped 63% in Europe, to $107.3M.

It notes aggressive measures allowed it to achieve a Q2 goal of operating cost and capex savings exceeding $125M. The sale of the Clear Media business for $253M in cash also shored up liquidity.

Segment adjusted EBITDA (its key decision-making metric): Americas, $47M (down 65.6%); Europe, -$68.8M (down $115.4M). Excluding FX, the Europe figure was down $117.5M to -$71M.

As for current activity, it says it's seeing an increase in mobility, traffic and other out-of-home metrics, but it's unclear when positive momentum will "translate into a return to typical out-of-home advertising buying levels."

So far in Q3 it's seeing sequential growth in customer bookings though it's still significantly below historic norms. The rebound in bookings is stronger in Europe as lockdowns have lifted, and bookings in Latin America "continue to be severely constrained."

