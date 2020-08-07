Sell-side analysts are generally bullish on an FDA nod on Biogen's (BIIB +8.8% ) Alzheimer's disease (AD) med aducanumab. This morning, the company announced that the agency accepted its marketing application under Priority Review status with a March 7, 2021 action date.

Guggenheim's Yatin Suneja: Shares could jump 50% on FDA approval. Peak sales could reach $5B to $10B.

Jefferies' Michael Yee: The advisory committee meeting, typically held at least 30 days prior to the agency's action date, is the next "big event." Priority Review status has boosted investor sentiment since the company did not have to use a Priority Review Voucher, suggesting that the FDA is on board with the urgency of the unmet need.

SVB Leerink's Marc Goodman: The event keeps the aducanumab story moving and investors increasingly believe that the stock's risk/reward profile is favorable.

Citigroup's Mohit Bansal: We remain skeptical with the first approval due to "inadequate and complicated" data although Priority Review status "underscores the unmet need."

In March 2019, Biogen and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announced that they decided to terminate development after a futility analysis on two Phase 3 studies, ENGAGE and EMERGE, showed that neither was likely to meet the primary endpoint. In October 2019, Biogen announced the results of a new analysis of a larger dataset that showed a statistically significant treatment benefit in the high-dose arm in EMERGE, deciding to proceed with a U.S. marketing application.

Aducanumab is a human recombinant monoclonal antibody derived from a library of B cells collected from healthy elderly subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment.

