DXC (NYSE:DXC) shares are currently up 7.8% after yesterday's fiscal Q1 report beat top and bottom line estimates despite the 8% Y/Y revenue decline.

Global Infrastructure Services totaled $2.3B (consensus: $2.12B' -15% Y/Y) and Global Business Services came in at $2.17B (+1%), slightly above the $2.16B estimate.

New bookings were $5.3B and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x.

Operating margin was 4.2% versus the 3.7% consensus.

Cash flow from operations totaled $119M with negative FCF of $28M.

For Q2, DXC plans to stabilize revenue, improve margins, and report a book-to-bill ratio of 1x.

