Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) drops 5.0% after the insurer boosts its provision for loan losses and loss adjustment expense to $175.9M in Q2 2020 vs. $8.1M in Q1 and $5.0M in Q2 2019.

Percentage of loans in default as of June 30, 2020 increases to 5.19% vs. 0.83% at March 31, 2020; as of July 31, 2020, the percentage of loans in default was 5.01%.

Q2 combined ratio rises to 101.5% vs. 24.2% in Q1 and 24.7% in Q2 2019.

Q2 EPS of 15 cents sank from $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

"Our financial results for the second quarter reflect the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our insured portfolio,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Casale. "Our outlook on the timing and shape of an economic recovery remains cautious."

Q2 total revenue of $236.1M exceed the consensus estimate of $227.6M and rose from $211.9M a year ago.

Q2 net premiums earned of $211.5M increased from $188.5M a year earlier.

Q2 net investment income of $19.9M slipped from $20.6M in Q2 2019.

Q2 return on average equity falls to 1.8% vs. 19.6% in Q1.

