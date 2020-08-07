GCI Liberty, Liberty Broadband higher after proposed combination

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is up 1.8% , and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) up 1.4% , after the companies announced an agreement for Liberty Broadband to buy GCI Liberty in a stock-for-stock merger.

“This process was driven by independent special committees of Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, and John Malone and I fully endorse the combination,” said Greg Maffei, President and CEO of both. “The transaction is financially attractive and beneficial for both companies.”

In the deal, each holder of GLIBA will receive 0.58 share of LBRDK; each holder of OTCQB:GLIBB will receive 0.58 share of OTCQB:LBRDB; and each holder of GLIBP will receive one share of Liberty Broadband cumulative redeemable preferred stock (with mirror terms), along with cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Results at closing: Former holders of GCI Liberty common stock would own aggregate shares of LBRDK and OTCQB:LBRDB representing about 30.6% of the total; former holders of GLIBP will own all outstanding newly issued Liberty Broadband preferred stock; and former holders of GCI Liberty common stock and GLIBP will hold about 16.7% of the voting power of Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband also announced its board increased its stock repurchase authorization by $1B (bringing the total to $1.2B).

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.