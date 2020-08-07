Chinese steel production is expected to support an increase in capital spending in Australia on expanding iron ore production capacity, which in turn should support more investment spending across the resources sector, the Reserve Bank of Australia says.

Investment is seen rising slightly over the year ahead as work on iron ore and coal projects increase, after capex in Australia's resources sector dropped to a 12-year low in 2019 as the last of seven liquefied natural gas projects sanctioned since 2009 was completed.

Australia's three largest iron ore producers, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) are all investing in new production capacity, with much of it replacing existing mine capacity, which is nearing exhaustion.

Australian iron ore exports hit a record high in June, as firm demand from China offset the effects of the economic slowdown in other key markets.