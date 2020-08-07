McEwen Mining (MUX -4.2% ) slumps after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 loss and revenue that was cut in half from the year-ago quarter, as production plunged 58% Y/Y to 19.2K gold equiv. oz.

Q2 gold production fell 56% to 19.2K oz. and silver output sank 57% to 359.4K oz., hurt by operational and COVID-19 related disruptions.

"I very much wish I could say that all our difficulties that started last year are now behind, but they are not, yet," Chairman Rob McEwen said, and lower production "dramatically increased" the company's costs per oz.

McEwen says development of the access to the Froome underground deposit at Black Fox has advanced 30%, with plans to reach the deposit in Q2 2021 and achieve commercial production in Q4 2021.

The company also said it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.