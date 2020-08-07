International Seaways (INSW -0.1% ) reports Q2 revenue of $139.73M (+102.5% Y/Y), missed estimates.

Strong TCE ((Time charter equivalent)) revenues rose as rates were driven initially by the breakdown of production cut agreements between OPEC and Russia, coupled with reduced demand due to COVID-19.

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $105.9M vs. $45.7M last year.

Net income of $64.4M, or $2.24 EPS vs. $0.57 EPS loss in Q2 2019.

Cash was $144.5M as of June 30; total liquidity was $184.5M million, including $40M of undrawn revolver.

Repurchased 926,700 shares at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total cost of $20M, completing $30M buyback. authorization.

Earnings call presentation

Read- International Seaways: Smooth Sailing Ahoy by Michael A. Gayed on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: International Seaways EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Aug. 7)