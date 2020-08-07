For Q3, SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) sees revenue of $93-96M (consensus: $94.7M) and a non-GAAP operating margin of 1-3%.

In Q2, revenue beat estimates with 21% Y/Y growth to $90.9M and earnings were $0 compared to the expected $0.02 loss per share.

The company ended Q2 with more than 7,200 enterprise customers, up 51% on the year.

SVMK added 34,800 paying users sequentially to total 781,000. ARPU was up 8% Y/Y to $478.

FCF totaled $19.1M in the quarter.

SVMK shares are down 6.1% to $23.19.

