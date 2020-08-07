CF Industries upped at Citi on improving urea demand outlook
Aug. 07, 2020 11:42 AM ET
- CF Industries (CF -0.9%) slips despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $38 price target, raised from $29, at Citi, where analyst P.J. Juvekar says a good monsoon season has provided a big lift to India urea demand and could lead to record imports in 2020.
- Juvekar also has a more positive outlook for ammonia pricing and volume going into 2021, with the U.S. season "shaping up to be robust."
- Favorable weather in India has driven strong urea consumption, with sales rising 50% from April to July compared to a year earlier, the company said in its Q2 earnings report this week.
- Shares are pulling back today after rising 24% over the past four weeks.
- CF's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.