CF Industries upped at Citi on improving urea demand outlook

Aug. 07, 2020 11:42 AM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)CFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • CF Industries (CF -0.9%) slips despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $38 price target, raised from $29, at Citi, where analyst P.J. Juvekar says a good monsoon season has provided a big lift to India urea demand and could lead to record imports in 2020.
  • Juvekar also has a more positive outlook for ammonia pricing and volume going into 2021, with the U.S. season "shaping up to be robust."
  • Favorable weather in India has driven strong urea consumption, with sales rising 50% from April to July compared to a year earlier, the company said in its Q2 earnings report this week.
  • Shares are pulling back today after rising 24% over the past four weeks.
  • CF's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.
