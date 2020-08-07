NY State Governor Cuomo announced that the infection rate in NY is such that in-person learning will be open in New York State schools.

Each district however must get sign off from the state before it can reopen and more than a hundred districts have yet to submit plans for the school year, NBC 4 New York's Steven Bognar reports.

The conditions from Cuomo indicate that the case rate must remain below 5%.

