TOP Ships (TOPS -7.8% ) shareholders approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the issued common shares; trading to commence on a split-adjusted basis from August 10 under the existing symbol.

Post reverse stock split being effective, every 25 shares of the issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share or the total number of authorized shares.

O/S shares will be reduced from ~995.8M shares to ~39.8M shares.

Fractional shares will not be issued; cash-in-lieu of fractional shares will be paid to shareholders.