SSR Mining (SSRM -7.6% ) said that despite higher precious metal prices, it was weighed down by closures.

Q2 revenues declined 40% Y/Y to $92.4M, mainly due to nil gold sales volume at Seabee Gold Operation and limited silver sales volume at Puna Operations as a result of the temporary suspension.

Swung to net loss of $6.3M, from net income of 10.6M, though reported positive income from mine operations of $34M, up 15%.

Sold 46,387 ounces of gold, a 20% sequential decline due to lower production and a marginal build-up in finished goods inventories.

Realized an average gold price of $1,722/ounce, an increase of 8% compared to an average realized gold price of $1,588/ounce in Q1 of 2020.

The company is deferring its guidance until it closes the announced merger with Alacer Gold, which was announced in May, and last month the company received the required shareholder approvals for deal.