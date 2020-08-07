Woodward (WWD +2.0% ) Q3 earnings show net sales of $524M, a decrease of 30% from Q3 2019.

Segment-wise sales: Aerospace $306M, Industrial $217M.

The decline in Aerospace segment was driven by lower commercial sales due to decline in global passenger traffic as a result of pandemic.

Adjusted net earnings were $31M or $0.48 EPS, vs. $84M, or $1.30 EPS prior.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, cash from operations was $212M, free cash flow was $173M, adjusted free cash flow was $169M.

Previously: Woodward EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)