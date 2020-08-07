Capstone Turbine (CPST +7.6% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 26.2% Y/Y to $14.19M, as orders and shipments were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Microturbine Products revenue was $6.1M (61% Q/Q) and Accessories, parts & service revenue was $8.1M (+4% Q/Q).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 888 bps to 23.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $121k vs. negative $3.37M a year ago.

Gross product orders were $5.5M, and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.9:1 for the quarter.

Inventory receipts decreased by 64% Y/Y to $5.1M, supporting improved liquidity and positioning the Company for positive working capital in the upcoming quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $16.2M as of June 30, 2020.

